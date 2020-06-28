14404 PELICAN BAY CT

Amenities
Immaculate home in desirable Pelican Bay! Located on a quiet cul-de-sac with tidal access right in your backyard is a kayakers dream. New carpet, fresh paint and spotless throughout. Kitchen features granite countertops, stainless appliances, and breakfast area. Living room boasts soaring ceilings, gas fireplace and large windows overlooking the scenic backyard. Owners suite downstairs features dual vanities, walk in shower, and separate tub. Large bonus room with separate AC unit can be used as office, play space, or an extra living room. Upstairs has two additional bedrooms and full bath. Located minutes away from beaches, great restaurants, NS Mayport, and easy access to highways. W/D included in as-is condition, non-smokers only, pets welcome subject to owner approval. Available now