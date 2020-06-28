All apartments in Jacksonville
14404 PELICAN BAY CT
Last updated December 17 2019 at 7:25 AM

Location

14404 Pelican Bay Court, Jacksonville, FL 32224
Holiday Harbors

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Immaculate home in desirable Pelican Bay! Located on a quiet cul-de-sac with tidal access right in your backyard is a kayakers dream. New carpet, fresh paint and spotless throughout. Kitchen features granite countertops, stainless appliances, and breakfast area. Living room boasts soaring ceilings, gas fireplace and large windows overlooking the scenic backyard. Owners suite downstairs features dual vanities, walk in shower, and separate tub. Large bonus room with separate AC unit can be used as office, play space, or an extra living room. Upstairs has two additional bedrooms and full bath. Located minutes away from beaches, great restaurants, NS Mayport, and easy access to highways. W/D included in as-is condition, non-smokers only, pets welcome subject to owner approval. Available now

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14404 PELICAN BAY CT have any available units?
14404 PELICAN BAY CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 14404 PELICAN BAY CT have?
Some of 14404 PELICAN BAY CT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14404 PELICAN BAY CT currently offering any rent specials?
14404 PELICAN BAY CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14404 PELICAN BAY CT pet-friendly?
Yes, 14404 PELICAN BAY CT is pet friendly.
Does 14404 PELICAN BAY CT offer parking?
Yes, 14404 PELICAN BAY CT offers parking.
Does 14404 PELICAN BAY CT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14404 PELICAN BAY CT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14404 PELICAN BAY CT have a pool?
No, 14404 PELICAN BAY CT does not have a pool.
Does 14404 PELICAN BAY CT have accessible units?
No, 14404 PELICAN BAY CT does not have accessible units.
Does 14404 PELICAN BAY CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14404 PELICAN BAY CT has units with dishwashers.
