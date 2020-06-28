14404 PELICAN BAY CT

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Immaculate home in desirable Pelican Bay! Located on a quiet cul-de-sac with tidal access right in your backyard is a kayakers dream. New carpet, fresh paint and spotless throughout. Kitchen features granite countertops, stainless appliances, and breakfast area. Living room boasts soaring ceilings, gas fireplace and large windows overlooking the scenic backyard. Owners suite downstairs features dual vanities, walk in shower, and separate tub. Large bonus room with separate AC unit can be used as office, play space, or an extra living room. Upstairs has two additional bedrooms and full bath. Located minutes away from beaches, great restaurants, NS Mayport, and easy access to highways. W/D included in as-is condition, non-smokers only, pets welcome subject to owner approval. Available now