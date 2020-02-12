All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated September 25 2019 at 11:11 PM

14390 CHERRY LAKE DR

14390 West Cherry Lake Drive · No Longer Available
Location

14390 West Cherry Lake Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32258

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
volleyball court
Great house in Bartram Springs! Brand new carpet and AC! Formal living and dining room. Beautiful kitchen with upgraded cabinets and granitecounter tops. Kitchen opens to great room with fireplace. Large owners suite and bathroom. Bathroom has a separate garden tub and shower. Huge walk in closet! Two guest bedroom downstairs and bathroom. One guest bedroom/bonus room and bathroom upstairs. Nice covered porch and fenced in back yard. Enjoy the amazing amenities Bartram Springs have to offer, pool, waterslide, volleyball, tennis courts, basketball courts, and fitness center! Pets upon approval with a $250 per pet non refundable fee. NON SMOKERS ONLY!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14390 CHERRY LAKE DR have any available units?
14390 CHERRY LAKE DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 14390 CHERRY LAKE DR have?
Some of 14390 CHERRY LAKE DR's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14390 CHERRY LAKE DR currently offering any rent specials?
14390 CHERRY LAKE DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14390 CHERRY LAKE DR pet-friendly?
Yes, 14390 CHERRY LAKE DR is pet friendly.
Does 14390 CHERRY LAKE DR offer parking?
No, 14390 CHERRY LAKE DR does not offer parking.
Does 14390 CHERRY LAKE DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14390 CHERRY LAKE DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14390 CHERRY LAKE DR have a pool?
Yes, 14390 CHERRY LAKE DR has a pool.
Does 14390 CHERRY LAKE DR have accessible units?
No, 14390 CHERRY LAKE DR does not have accessible units.
Does 14390 CHERRY LAKE DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14390 CHERRY LAKE DR has units with dishwashers.
