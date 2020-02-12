14390 CHERRY LAKE DR

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court gym pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court volleyball court

Great house in Bartram Springs! Brand new carpet and AC! Formal living and dining room. Beautiful kitchen with upgraded cabinets and granitecounter tops. Kitchen opens to great room with fireplace. Large owners suite and bathroom. Bathroom has a separate garden tub and shower. Huge walk in closet! Two guest bedroom downstairs and bathroom. One guest bedroom/bonus room and bathroom upstairs. Nice covered porch and fenced in back yard. Enjoy the amazing amenities Bartram Springs have to offer, pool, waterslide, volleyball, tennis courts, basketball courts, and fitness center! Pets upon approval with a $250 per pet non refundable fee. NON SMOKERS ONLY!!