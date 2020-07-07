1438 E Blue Eagle Way

Amenities

in unit laundry recently renovated fireplace game room media room bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities game room on-site laundry media room

Large Single Family Home in Convenient Family Neighborhood! - Welcome Home! You will love everything about this three bedroom (Plus loft space that is easily transformed into a bedroom), 2300+ square foot house. With a formal dining room and breakfast nook. Also a large family room over looking the preserve and your glassed Florida room with an updated, brick fireplace. Plenty of space to entertain! Master Suite has access to the back yard, alongside his and her sinks, soaking tub, stand up shower, and a large walk in shower. Two other bedrooms on the opposite side of the home with their own bathroom. Washer and dryer included in laundry room off of kitchen. BONUS ROOOM upstairs off of the living room, great for in law suite, family game room, theatre room, or kids play room! Come see this home today! It will not last long!



(RLNE1978360)