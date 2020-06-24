1435 Florida St.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning oven patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This 3 bedroom 1 bath home has recently been remodeled, has a new roof, paint and flooring!



Security deposit starts at $550 but is based on credit and rental history scores.



Be prepared to submit last three pay stubs and fill out rental verification form after applying.



Additional fees apply:

Application fee - $50 per adult

Pet fee - $200 per pre-approved pet



Renters insurance must be obtained and submitted prior to move-in date.



Call now to schedule a tour or view our other available properties and application at our website www.DTBPropertyManagement.com