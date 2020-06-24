All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated March 29 2019 at 10:13 PM

1435 Florida St.

1435 Florida Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1435 Florida Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32206
East Jacksonville

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom 1 bath home has recently been remodeled, has a new roof, paint and flooring!

Security deposit starts at $550 but is based on credit and rental history scores.

Be prepared to submit last three pay stubs and fill out rental verification form after applying.

Additional fees apply:
Application fee - $50 per adult
Pet fee - $200 per pre-approved pet

Renters insurance must be obtained and submitted prior to move-in date.

Call now to schedule a tour or view our other available properties and application at our website www.DTBPropertyManagement.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1435 Florida St. have any available units?
1435 Florida St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1435 Florida St. have?
Some of 1435 Florida St.'s amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1435 Florida St. currently offering any rent specials?
1435 Florida St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1435 Florida St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1435 Florida St. is pet friendly.
Does 1435 Florida St. offer parking?
No, 1435 Florida St. does not offer parking.
Does 1435 Florida St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1435 Florida St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1435 Florida St. have a pool?
No, 1435 Florida St. does not have a pool.
Does 1435 Florida St. have accessible units?
No, 1435 Florida St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1435 Florida St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1435 Florida St. does not have units with dishwashers.
