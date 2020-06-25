All apartments in Jacksonville
14332 DURBIN ISLAND WAY
14332 DURBIN ISLAND WAY

14332 Durbin Island Way · No Longer Available
Location

14332 Durbin Island Way, Jacksonville, FL 32259

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
This beautiful home is ready to move in. Open floor plan with split bedrooms , laundry room with washer dryer included , back porch overlooking lake, high ceiling . Energy efficient star rating.Enjoy this 3/2 home in splendid new community.You will have access to beautiful resort style pool . Great location , Minutes from new Durbin Pavillion shopping area. Close to highways for easy access to beaches, Jacksonville Downtown and St Augustine. carpets will be steam cleaned and touch ups in the works

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

