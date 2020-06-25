14332 DURBIN ISLAND WAY

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool microwave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

This beautiful home is ready to move in. Open floor plan with split bedrooms , laundry room with washer dryer included , back porch overlooking lake, high ceiling . Energy efficient star rating.Enjoy this 3/2 home in splendid new community.You will have access to beautiful resort style pool . Great location , Minutes from new Durbin Pavillion shopping area. Close to highways for easy access to beaches, Jacksonville Downtown and St Augustine. carpets will be steam cleaned and touch ups in the works