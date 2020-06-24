1431 Riverplace Blvd #1203

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities business center conference room 24hr concierge gym parking pool garage hot tub sauna valet service

Beautiful 1 bedroom with den available at The Peninsula! - **AVAILABLE NOW**



The Peninsula Condos redefine luxury living in Downtown Jacksonville. Located on the Southbank of the St. John's River, this address is convenient to Everbank Stadium, San Marco, The Landing, and much more. The building is a monument on the Jacksonville horizon at 37 stories with sweeping views of the river from this 12th floor condo.



Spacious 1 bedroom condo with den! This unit has over 1,100 sq. ft. of living space! The kitchen features granite countertops and stainless undermounted sink, brushed nickel upgraded plumbing fixtures, stainless double refrigerator with water dispenser and ice-maker, flat cooktop, stainless oven and built-in microwave. The floors are tiled with porcelain in the foyer, kitchen and baths, and laminate wood flooring in the living room, den and bedroom. A full-sized stackable washer/dryer is included.



Amenities are spectacular and feature: Relaxing library, soothing fireplace, Saltwater aquarium, Convenient Business center with high-speed data and voice capability, Conference room, Outdoor terrace & retail shopping, 24-hour concierge & valet parking service, Covered and controlled access garage parking, Pool and sun deck, whirlpool spa, and outdoor bar, Complete fitness center with strength and cardiovascular equipment, Health spa, ladies steam and sauna rooms. Multipurpose room with kitchen, Poker room, and last but not least - Private Rooftop Club.



This unit is available for immediate move in. 1st months' rent due to reserve the condo. 1 month deposit is due on/by the move in date. Rate includes water/sewer. $50 Application Fee, $50 Administrative Fee due upon move in!



Screening includes credit/criminal background check, income verification of 3x the monthly rent and rental history verification.



*To schedule a viewing of this property please call our dedicated leasing line at 904-204-1266*



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2424015)