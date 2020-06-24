All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated April 16 2019 at 11:14 AM

1431 Riverplace Blvd #1203

1431 Riverplace Blvd 1203
Location

1431 Riverplace Blvd 1203, Jacksonville, FL 32207
Southside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
conference room
24hr concierge
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
sauna
valet service
Beautiful 1 bedroom with den available at The Peninsula! - **AVAILABLE NOW**

The Peninsula Condos redefine luxury living in Downtown Jacksonville. Located on the Southbank of the St. John's River, this address is convenient to Everbank Stadium, San Marco, The Landing, and much more. The building is a monument on the Jacksonville horizon at 37 stories with sweeping views of the river from this 12th floor condo.

Spacious 1 bedroom condo with den! This unit has over 1,100 sq. ft. of living space! The kitchen features granite countertops and stainless undermounted sink, brushed nickel upgraded plumbing fixtures, stainless double refrigerator with water dispenser and ice-maker, flat cooktop, stainless oven and built-in microwave. The floors are tiled with porcelain in the foyer, kitchen and baths, and laminate wood flooring in the living room, den and bedroom. A full-sized stackable washer/dryer is included.

Amenities are spectacular and feature: Relaxing library, soothing fireplace, Saltwater aquarium, Convenient Business center with high-speed data and voice capability, Conference room, Outdoor terrace & retail shopping, 24-hour concierge & valet parking service, Covered and controlled access garage parking, Pool and sun deck, whirlpool spa, and outdoor bar, Complete fitness center with strength and cardiovascular equipment, Health spa, ladies steam and sauna rooms. Multipurpose room with kitchen, Poker room, and last but not least - Private Rooftop Club.

This unit is available for immediate move in. 1st months' rent due to reserve the condo. 1 month deposit is due on/by the move in date. Rate includes water/sewer. $50 Application Fee, $50 Administrative Fee due upon move in!

Screening includes credit/criminal background check, income verification of 3x the monthly rent and rental history verification.

*To schedule a viewing of this property please call our dedicated leasing line at 904-204-1266*

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2424015)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1431 Riverplace Blvd #1203 have any available units?
1431 Riverplace Blvd #1203 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1431 Riverplace Blvd #1203 have?
Some of 1431 Riverplace Blvd #1203's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1431 Riverplace Blvd #1203 currently offering any rent specials?
1431 Riverplace Blvd #1203 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1431 Riverplace Blvd #1203 pet-friendly?
No, 1431 Riverplace Blvd #1203 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 1431 Riverplace Blvd #1203 offer parking?
Yes, 1431 Riverplace Blvd #1203 offers parking.
Does 1431 Riverplace Blvd #1203 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1431 Riverplace Blvd #1203 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1431 Riverplace Blvd #1203 have a pool?
Yes, 1431 Riverplace Blvd #1203 has a pool.
Does 1431 Riverplace Blvd #1203 have accessible units?
No, 1431 Riverplace Blvd #1203 does not have accessible units.
Does 1431 Riverplace Blvd #1203 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1431 Riverplace Blvd #1203 does not have units with dishwashers.
