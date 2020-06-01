All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 14309 FISH EAGLE DR E.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
14309 FISH EAGLE DR E
Last updated April 6 2019 at 9:43 AM

14309 FISH EAGLE DR E

14309 Fish Eagle Dr E · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

14309 Fish Eagle Dr E, Jacksonville, FL 32226
The Cape

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
pool
ceiling fan
playground
tennis court
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
parking
playground
pool
tennis court
A 5 BEDROOM 3 BATH beauty. Fifth bedroom is on 2nd floor and is quite large. It could be used as a Game Room, Bonus room, kids play room, or even the 2nd master bedroom as it has a full bathroom upstairs. Or use it for the mother-in-law. Great layout w/42' Kitchen cabinets. Tray ceiling in MB. Open floor plan. All appliances included. Great community w/pool, tennis court, and playground. Near schools and new Publix. Backs up to Nature Preserve for a great view to relax with. More pics coming soon.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14309 FISH EAGLE DR E have any available units?
14309 FISH EAGLE DR E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 14309 FISH EAGLE DR E have?
Some of 14309 FISH EAGLE DR E's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14309 FISH EAGLE DR E currently offering any rent specials?
14309 FISH EAGLE DR E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14309 FISH EAGLE DR E pet-friendly?
No, 14309 FISH EAGLE DR E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 14309 FISH EAGLE DR E offer parking?
Yes, 14309 FISH EAGLE DR E offers parking.
Does 14309 FISH EAGLE DR E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14309 FISH EAGLE DR E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14309 FISH EAGLE DR E have a pool?
Yes, 14309 FISH EAGLE DR E has a pool.
Does 14309 FISH EAGLE DR E have accessible units?
No, 14309 FISH EAGLE DR E does not have accessible units.
Does 14309 FISH EAGLE DR E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14309 FISH EAGLE DR E has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Best Cities for Pets 2019
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Edens Edge
7101 Wilson Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32210
The Links at Windsor Parke
13700 Sutton Park Dr N
Jacksonville, FL 32224
The Palms at 2800
2800 University Blvd S
Jacksonville, FL 32216
The Menlo
11390 Square St
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Timucuan Lakeside at Town Center
10135 Gate Pkwy N
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Ciel Apartments
4929 Skyway Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Cross Creek
1441 Manotak Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32210
Lofts at Jefferson Station
799 Water Street
Jacksonville, FL 32204

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia