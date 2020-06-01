14309 FISH EAGLE DR E

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace range refrigerator Property Amenities game room parking playground pool tennis court

A 5 BEDROOM 3 BATH beauty. Fifth bedroom is on 2nd floor and is quite large. It could be used as a Game Room, Bonus room, kids play room, or even the 2nd master bedroom as it has a full bathroom upstairs. Or use it for the mother-in-law. Great layout w/42' Kitchen cabinets. Tray ceiling in MB. Open floor plan. All appliances included. Great community w/pool, tennis court, and playground. Near schools and new Publix. Backs up to Nature Preserve for a great view to relax with. More pics coming soon.