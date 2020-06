Amenities

Spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo for rent in Manotak Oaks! This unit offers 1,118 sq ft of living space with high ceilings, vinyl wood plank flooring, neutral paint schemes and more! The kitchen has mosaic tile backsplash, matching black appliances and plenty of storage space. Convenient location near I-295 in a gated community. Come take a tour today! Washer/Dryer will be purchased. Resident Benefit Package: $9.25/mo

No pets.

Renter's Insurance Required