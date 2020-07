Amenities

LARGE brick home on nice corner lot in Riverside. Two story building in rear of property does not convey with house. Updated kitchen, shed, large back room that can be used for meetings/work from home. Have 4 bedrooms upstairs and a jack and jill bath between two of them. Sunroom down stairs has bath but no closet, large inside laundry room upstairs. Half bath in hall under stairs.