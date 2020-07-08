14047 Corrine Circle.

Amenities
Great Location!! Spacious 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home with 2 car garage located in the gated community of Flagler Station with easy access to Old St Augustine Rd, Phillips Highway, and I-95 and close to Baptist South Hospital. Kitchen has huge island, stainless steel appliances, & granite counter tops. Home has open floor plan with 1 bedroom downstairs and 3 bedrooms and loft upstairs. Residents get to enjoy the pool, clubhouse, etc. Washer and dryer included. Townhome is available June 1st, 2020. Non aggressive pets will be considered.