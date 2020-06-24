14043 CORRINE CIR

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel gym

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking playground pool garage

Beautiful & Impeccably maintained 4 bedroom home Available March l2, 2019 Desirable location between Old St. Augustine Road & Philips Hwy. Tucked away in the peaceful Gated Community of Flagler Station. Home features 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths, expansive loft/bonus room upstairs. One bedroom wing situated on first level is ideal for guest. Dynamite kitchen offer 3cm granite counter tops, 42'' cherry cabinets with crown molding, stainless steel appliances, volume ceilings, elegant tiled entry, living & dining rooms. Sliding glass doors takes you out to a peaceful & serene setting with covered porch & partial fencing. Come & enjoy the amenities, playground, workout room & pool. Minutes from Baptist South Hospital, New Durbin Pavilion Shopping Center, State Rd 9B which give easy access t