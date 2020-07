Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking garage

This cozy yet spacious home will stop your home search now! The living room features a stone fireplace for those colder nights. Spacious kitchen featuring tile floors, appliances, and a large pantry! The home also features a separate formal dining room, great for large family dinners or entertaining. Enjoy the outdoors on the back screened in porch, great for morning coffee or entertaining. Call today to schedule a showing!