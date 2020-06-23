All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1402 Ellis Trace Dr W

1402 Ellis Trace Drive West · No Longer Available
Location

1402 Ellis Trace Drive West, Jacksonville, FL 32205
Hillcrest

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
air conditioning
bbq/grill
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Cozy and well maintained 2 BR duplex in prime location with no HOA/CDD fees! This home is perfect for any one looking to downsize or a first-time home buyer! Very clean and well maintained. Walk into a lite/brite floorplan with spacious kitchen with breakfast bar overlooking the family area. This opens to a covered patio and privacy fenced in backyard. An ideal area for those family BBQs or entertaining friends. Also has a storage unit off back patio. 1 car attached garage. Roof just 4 years old plus newer energy efficient hot water heater. Low utility bills! Close to NAS, Downtown, Major HWYs, shopping and restaurants of Riverside!! Will not last!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4700284)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1402 Ellis Trace Dr W have any available units?
1402 Ellis Trace Dr W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1402 Ellis Trace Dr W have?
Some of 1402 Ellis Trace Dr W's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1402 Ellis Trace Dr W currently offering any rent specials?
1402 Ellis Trace Dr W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1402 Ellis Trace Dr W pet-friendly?
No, 1402 Ellis Trace Dr W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 1402 Ellis Trace Dr W offer parking?
Yes, 1402 Ellis Trace Dr W offers parking.
Does 1402 Ellis Trace Dr W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1402 Ellis Trace Dr W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1402 Ellis Trace Dr W have a pool?
No, 1402 Ellis Trace Dr W does not have a pool.
Does 1402 Ellis Trace Dr W have accessible units?
No, 1402 Ellis Trace Dr W does not have accessible units.
Does 1402 Ellis Trace Dr W have units with dishwashers?
No, 1402 Ellis Trace Dr W does not have units with dishwashers.
