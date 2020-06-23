1402 Ellis Trace Dr W

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Cozy and well maintained 2 BR duplex in prime location with no HOA/CDD fees! This home is perfect for any one looking to downsize or a first-time home buyer! Very clean and well maintained. Walk into a lite/brite floorplan with spacious kitchen with breakfast bar overlooking the family area. This opens to a covered patio and privacy fenced in backyard. An ideal area for those family BBQs or entertaining friends. Also has a storage unit off back patio. 1 car attached garage. Roof just 4 years old plus newer energy efficient hot water heater. Low utility bills! Close to NAS, Downtown, Major HWYs, shopping and restaurants of Riverside!! Will not last!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4700284)