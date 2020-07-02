14014 SADDLEHILL CT

Amenities

***Available Now!*** Pristine living in Flagler Station and close to everything! Over 2300 sq ft of space this end unit townhouse feels like it's own home! 3 bedrooms and 2.5 Baths with a loft this home has room for entertaining and much more! The cook's kitchen has a prep island, corian counters, 42'' cabinets with undermount lighting and stainless steel appliances plus a spacious breakfast nook. The living area has vaulted ceilings with double sliding glass doors to the lanai, wainscoting in the dining room and beautiful tile flooring. It also includes a separate computer area, water softener and remote sun shade in the lanai.QUALIFICATIONS: Gross monthly income must be a minimum of 3x rent amount. All adults 18 & older must fill out an application.