Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking stainless steel microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking

This amazing 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom town home will go quick! Highly desirable end unit town home in great location, on corner lot, features a more private side entrance and a lot more yard! Right when you walk in, you will notice the beautiful flooring and bright and open kitchen! The kitchen features plenty of storage space in the bright white cabinets, recessed lighting, large island with breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, and convenient pantry space.