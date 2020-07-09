All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated October 18 2019 at 3:15 AM

13939 MOLINA DR.

13939 Molina Dr · No Longer Available
Location

13939 Molina Dr, Jacksonville, FL 32256
Deerwood Center

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
ice maker
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
This BRAND NEW TOWNHOME in the Townes section of Wells Creek is available now. The builder's Cove floorplan is well laid out and feels very light and spacious for this size home. The tiled first floor Living Room and Dining Room are open to each other and the Kitchen which features sparkling quartz counters, 42'' cabinets, stainless appliances and breakfast bar. A Powder Bath is downstairs also. Sliding glass doors open to a screened porch and rear yard. Upstairs the Master Bedroom has an Ensuite Bath as does the Guest Bedroom. Washer and Dryer are located conveniently on the second floor also. This brand new home is available for immediate occupancy and is located close to the US 1 and 9B commuter routes. Be the first to live in this all new Mattamy townhome!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13939 MOLINA DR. have any available units?
13939 MOLINA DR. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 13939 MOLINA DR. have?
Some of 13939 MOLINA DR.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13939 MOLINA DR. currently offering any rent specials?
13939 MOLINA DR. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13939 MOLINA DR. pet-friendly?
No, 13939 MOLINA DR. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 13939 MOLINA DR. offer parking?
Yes, 13939 MOLINA DR. offers parking.
Does 13939 MOLINA DR. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13939 MOLINA DR. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13939 MOLINA DR. have a pool?
No, 13939 MOLINA DR. does not have a pool.
Does 13939 MOLINA DR. have accessible units?
No, 13939 MOLINA DR. does not have accessible units.
Does 13939 MOLINA DR. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13939 MOLINA DR. has units with dishwashers.

