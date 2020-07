Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage stainless steel pool carpet

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

2/2 in Heron's Landing - Great location for a great price! Property features a split floor plan with well kept carpet throughout, stainless steel appliances, washer and dryer and a back patio with a view of the preserve! Unit has an attached one car garage and individual drive way! Water, Sewer, Direct TV and trash are included in rent! Please no pets per owner. Community is gated and has a community pool!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE1834155)