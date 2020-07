Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities pool internet access

This top floor unit is fully equipped. The rent includes monitored security system,and water & sewer.Now look at the photos and see how this unit is equipped: stainless steel kitchen appliances, ceiling fans and washer & dryer. What a deal! Satellite (Americas Top 120), 1 digital receive, and internet services are included--provided by Hotwire Communications. You better hurry this won't last long.