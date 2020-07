Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Cozy Bungalow in Murray Hill - This cozy bungalow in Murray Hill has been updated with Beautifully refinished hardwood floors, new paint, New Vinyl floors in kitchen and bonus room. This is a two bedroom one bath with bonus/ office area, detached garage with washer and dryer connection. Located in quiet cul de-sac . Don't wait, $75 lease prep fee .



(RLNE5449590)