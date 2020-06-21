13741 HILLANDALE DR

Amenities

A beautiful well-maintained single family detached home with 3 split bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and a two-car courtyard entry garage situated on 1 to 2 acres. The interior includes brand new luxury vinyl flooring along with tile and carpet flooring. The kitchen has granite countertops, a large Eat-in area/ breakfast nook, and 42-inch cherry wood cabinets. The master bedroom is very spacious and the master bathroom has a Jacuzzi tub. There is a large family room with a gas fireplace, separate living room, formal dining room, and office with French doors. Located down the street from the Timucuan Ecological and Historic Preserve in a quiet, serene neighborhood. Minutes to shopping, restaurants, etc. Convenient to NAS Mayport and Atlantic Beach. Indoor and Outdoor Pest Control and Lawn Care