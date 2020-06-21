All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 13741 HILLANDALE DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
13741 HILLANDALE DR
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:29 PM

13741 HILLANDALE DR

13741 Hillandale Drive · (904) 814-1458
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

13741 Hillandale Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32225
Fort Caroline Shores

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2215 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
A beautiful well-maintained single family detached home with 3 split bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and a two-car courtyard entry garage situated on 1 to 2 acres. The interior includes brand new luxury vinyl flooring along with tile and carpet flooring. The kitchen has granite countertops, a large Eat-in area/ breakfast nook, and 42-inch cherry wood cabinets. The master bedroom is very spacious and the master bathroom has a Jacuzzi tub. There is a large family room with a gas fireplace, separate living room, formal dining room, and office with French doors. Located down the street from the Timucuan Ecological and Historic Preserve in a quiet, serene neighborhood. Minutes to shopping, restaurants, etc. Convenient to NAS Mayport and Atlantic Beach. Indoor and Outdoor Pest Control and Lawn Care

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13741 HILLANDALE DR have any available units?
13741 HILLANDALE DR has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 13741 HILLANDALE DR have?
Some of 13741 HILLANDALE DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13741 HILLANDALE DR currently offering any rent specials?
13741 HILLANDALE DR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13741 HILLANDALE DR pet-friendly?
No, 13741 HILLANDALE DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 13741 HILLANDALE DR offer parking?
Yes, 13741 HILLANDALE DR does offer parking.
Does 13741 HILLANDALE DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13741 HILLANDALE DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13741 HILLANDALE DR have a pool?
No, 13741 HILLANDALE DR does not have a pool.
Does 13741 HILLANDALE DR have accessible units?
No, 13741 HILLANDALE DR does not have accessible units.
Does 13741 HILLANDALE DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13741 HILLANDALE DR has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 13741 HILLANDALE DR?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Mezza
11701 Palm Lake Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32218
Bentley Green Apartments
8214 Princeton Square Blvd E
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Country Club Lakes
4090 Hodges Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Oaks at Normandy
7777 Normandy Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32221
Serotina Lake Apartments
4295 Sunbeam Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32257
Sorrel Luxury Apartments
12001 Abess Boulevard
Jacksonville, FL 32225
Moncler Huntington
3333 Monument Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
Villas at Dames Point Crossing
8291 Dames Point Crossing Blvd N
Jacksonville, FL 32277

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity