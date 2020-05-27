13625 LAS BRISAS WAY

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

** OPEN HOUSE SUN DEC 29th 9-12 -Great opportunity to rent within a few miles of the beach! This newly painted 4 bedroom, 2 bath, 1 story home located off San Pablo road near Atlantic. All hard flooring (no carpet). New roof 2019, Newer fenced back yard for entertaining. New wood-look laminate in living room, kitchen and baths. Newer blinds throughout. New refrigerator 2019. Cozy fireplace and cathedral ceilings in main living areas. 4th bedroom can also be used as an office, play room or flex space. Newer AC (2014), Professionally managed. Must have good credit, steady income (3x monthly rent at minimum) and good rental history. Applications under the DOC/MORE tab. Pet acceptable with owner pre- approval with $350 fee non-refundable. *HOA community* Professionally managed.