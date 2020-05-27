All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated January 10 2020 at 12:01 AM

13625 LAS BRISAS WAY

13625 Las Brisas Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location

13625 Las Brisas Way, Jacksonville, FL 32224
Golden Glades-The Woods

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
air conditioning
fireplace
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
** OPEN HOUSE SUN DEC 29th 9-12 -Great opportunity to rent within a few miles of the beach! This newly painted 4 bedroom, 2 bath, 1 story home located off San Pablo road near Atlantic. All hard flooring (no carpet). New roof 2019, Newer fenced back yard for entertaining. New wood-look laminate in living room, kitchen and baths. Newer blinds throughout. New refrigerator 2019. Cozy fireplace and cathedral ceilings in main living areas. 4th bedroom can also be used as an office, play room or flex space. Newer AC (2014), Professionally managed. Must have good credit, steady income (3x monthly rent at minimum) and good rental history. Applications under the DOC/MORE tab. Pet acceptable with owner pre- approval with $350 fee non-refundable. *HOA community* Professionally managed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13625 LAS BRISAS WAY have any available units?
13625 LAS BRISAS WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 13625 LAS BRISAS WAY have?
Some of 13625 LAS BRISAS WAY's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13625 LAS BRISAS WAY currently offering any rent specials?
13625 LAS BRISAS WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13625 LAS BRISAS WAY pet-friendly?
Yes, 13625 LAS BRISAS WAY is pet friendly.
Does 13625 LAS BRISAS WAY offer parking?
No, 13625 LAS BRISAS WAY does not offer parking.
Does 13625 LAS BRISAS WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13625 LAS BRISAS WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13625 LAS BRISAS WAY have a pool?
No, 13625 LAS BRISAS WAY does not have a pool.
Does 13625 LAS BRISAS WAY have accessible units?
No, 13625 LAS BRISAS WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 13625 LAS BRISAS WAY have units with dishwashers?
No, 13625 LAS BRISAS WAY does not have units with dishwashers.

