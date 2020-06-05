13490 Avery Park Ln

Amenities

NEW CONSTRUCTION RENTAL HOME - Beautiful New Construction Home with UPGRADES! - BRAND NEW home located in KB Home\'s Avery Park is now available for rent. This 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home features an open concept floor plan with a beautiful kitchen with stainless steel appliances, a drop in sink, and granite counter-tops. Master bedroom has a large walk in closet, duel sinks vanity with quartz counters, and walk a in shower. Home is minutes from River City Marketplace and conveniently located near I-95 and 295.



One Realty Property Management is NOT Managing this property, the owner will manage.