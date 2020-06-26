All apartments in Jacksonville
Location

13403 Ashford Wood Court East, Jacksonville, FL 32218
Jamestown

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
stainless steel
media room
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
Spacious single family rental home ready for immediate move in! Enjoy the peace and quiet of this low traffic cul-de-sac and get to know the neighbors with a refreshing glass of iced tea on the covered front porch. The light-filled open floorplan creates an excellent space for gathering family and friends with a formal dining room and kitchen breakfast bar overlooking the family room to keep everyone connected. All new stainless steel appliances allow your family chef to immediately begin mixing meals and memories with a pantry to help keep your counter clutter free. Surround sound speakers in the family room easily transform the space into a home theater for movie nights that are sure to impress all your friends. Enjoy fun in the sun on the backyard paver patio with pergola featuring built in seating and bar to make outdoor entertaining a breeze! Don’t miss out, schedule your showing today before someone else moves into your dream home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13403 Ashford Wood Ct E have any available units?
13403 Ashford Wood Ct E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 13403 Ashford Wood Ct E have?
Some of 13403 Ashford Wood Ct E's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13403 Ashford Wood Ct E currently offering any rent specials?
13403 Ashford Wood Ct E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13403 Ashford Wood Ct E pet-friendly?
Yes, 13403 Ashford Wood Ct E is pet friendly.
Does 13403 Ashford Wood Ct E offer parking?
No, 13403 Ashford Wood Ct E does not offer parking.
Does 13403 Ashford Wood Ct E have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13403 Ashford Wood Ct E offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13403 Ashford Wood Ct E have a pool?
No, 13403 Ashford Wood Ct E does not have a pool.
Does 13403 Ashford Wood Ct E have accessible units?
No, 13403 Ashford Wood Ct E does not have accessible units.
Does 13403 Ashford Wood Ct E have units with dishwashers?
No, 13403 Ashford Wood Ct E does not have units with dishwashers.
