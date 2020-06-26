13403 Ashford Wood Ct E

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly stainless steel media room

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed media room pet friendly

Spacious single family rental home ready for immediate move in! Enjoy the peace and quiet of this low traffic cul-de-sac and get to know the neighbors with a refreshing glass of iced tea on the covered front porch. The light-filled open floorplan creates an excellent space for gathering family and friends with a formal dining room and kitchen breakfast bar overlooking the family room to keep everyone connected. All new stainless steel appliances allow your family chef to immediately begin mixing meals and memories with a pantry to help keep your counter clutter free. Surround sound speakers in the family room easily transform the space into a home theater for movie nights that are sure to impress all your friends. Enjoy fun in the sun on the backyard paver patio with pergola featuring built in seating and bar to make outdoor entertaining a breeze! Don’t miss out, schedule your showing today before someone else moves into your dream home!