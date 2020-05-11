All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated September 7 2019 at 11:39 AM

1339 Clock Street

1339 Clock Street · No Longer Available
Location

1339 Clock Street, Jacksonville, FL 32211
Monterey

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
Adorable 3/1 Brick Home in Arlington on Large Corner Lot! - Dont miss out on your chance to rent this super clean home with refinished wood floors and fresh paint! Extremely spacious Living/Dining combo makes for superb living space. Kitchen offer lots of counter space with all black appliances and new range being installed soon. Backyard is privately and newly fenced with separate workshop that is enclosed to back yard. Lots of outdoor living space with large front porch and screened in patio through back door. Washer and Dryer connection located in workshop. Sorry, no pets! CALL OR TEXT JENNIFER to schedule a viewing 904-615-0834

Jennifer Lynch
Realtor
Cell: (904) 615-0834

Qualifications:
Application fee of $60 per person. 12 month lease. Credit, background, income and rental verification will be required. Applicants must have a minimum combined monthly gross income of 3 times the monthly rent. First, full month's rent and security deposit due prior to move in.

Centerbeam Real Estate
577 College Street
Jacksonville, Fl 32204
Office: (904) 701-3276 www.Centerbeamrealestate.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5123157)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1339 Clock Street have any available units?
1339 Clock Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1339 Clock Street have?
Some of 1339 Clock Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1339 Clock Street currently offering any rent specials?
1339 Clock Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1339 Clock Street pet-friendly?
No, 1339 Clock Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 1339 Clock Street offer parking?
No, 1339 Clock Street does not offer parking.
Does 1339 Clock Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1339 Clock Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1339 Clock Street have a pool?
No, 1339 Clock Street does not have a pool.
Does 1339 Clock Street have accessible units?
No, 1339 Clock Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1339 Clock Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1339 Clock Street does not have units with dishwashers.
