1339 Clock Street

Adorable 3/1 Brick Home in Arlington on Large Corner Lot! - Dont miss out on your chance to rent this super clean home with refinished wood floors and fresh paint! Extremely spacious Living/Dining combo makes for superb living space. Kitchen offer lots of counter space with all black appliances and new range being installed soon. Backyard is privately and newly fenced with separate workshop that is enclosed to back yard. Lots of outdoor living space with large front porch and screened in patio through back door. Washer and Dryer connection located in workshop. Sorry, no pets! CALL OR TEXT JENNIFER to schedule a viewing 904-615-0834



Jennifer Lynch

Realtor

Cell: (904) 615-0834



Qualifications:

Application fee of $60 per person. 12 month lease. Credit, background, income and rental verification will be required. Applicants must have a minimum combined monthly gross income of 3 times the monthly rent. First, full month's rent and security deposit due prior to move in.



Centerbeam Real Estate

577 College Street

Jacksonville, Fl 32204

Office: (904) 701-3276 www.Centerbeamrealestate.com



No Pets Allowed



