Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
1338 E. 30th St.
Last updated February 27 2020 at 11:36 AM
1 of 15
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1338 E. 30th St.
1338 East 30th Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Jacksonville
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Pool
Location
1338 East 30th Street, Jacksonville, FL 32206
Longbranch
Amenities
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3/1 Single Family home $800 - Spacious 3/1 with LED dusk to dawn flood lights. Remodeled kitchen and bathroom! Appliances provided @ $800 rent / $800 deposit., but tenant must bring own a/c heat.
(RLNE5118165)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1338 E. 30th St. have any available units?
1338 E. 30th St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
Is 1338 E. 30th St. currently offering any rent specials?
1338 E. 30th St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1338 E. 30th St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1338 E. 30th St. is pet friendly.
Does 1338 E. 30th St. offer parking?
No, 1338 E. 30th St. does not offer parking.
Does 1338 E. 30th St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1338 E. 30th St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1338 E. 30th St. have a pool?
No, 1338 E. 30th St. does not have a pool.
Does 1338 E. 30th St. have accessible units?
No, 1338 E. 30th St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1338 E. 30th St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1338 E. 30th St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1338 E. 30th St. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1338 E. 30th St. has units with air conditioning.
