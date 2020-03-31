13309 LOW TIDE WAY

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pool microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry pool

Nice 3/2.5 Bath Townhouse unit in the desirable gated community of Verano at Bartram Park. Bright and open with a triple slider overlooking the beautiful pond just outside your extra large covered back patio. With a half bath downstairs. Upstairs has a split floor plan. Laundry room upstairs.