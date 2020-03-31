All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated April 18 2019 at 6:07 AM

13309 LOW TIDE WAY

13309 Low Tide Way · No Longer Available
Location

13309 Low Tide Way, Jacksonville, FL 32258

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
Nice 3/2.5 Bath Townhouse unit in the desirable gated community of Verano at Bartram Park. Bright and open with a triple slider overlooking the beautiful pond just outside your extra large covered back patio. With a half bath downstairs. Upstairs has a split floor plan. Laundry room upstairs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13309 LOW TIDE WAY have any available units?
13309 LOW TIDE WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 13309 LOW TIDE WAY have?
Some of 13309 LOW TIDE WAY's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13309 LOW TIDE WAY currently offering any rent specials?
13309 LOW TIDE WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13309 LOW TIDE WAY pet-friendly?
No, 13309 LOW TIDE WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 13309 LOW TIDE WAY offer parking?
No, 13309 LOW TIDE WAY does not offer parking.
Does 13309 LOW TIDE WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13309 LOW TIDE WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13309 LOW TIDE WAY have a pool?
Yes, 13309 LOW TIDE WAY has a pool.
Does 13309 LOW TIDE WAY have accessible units?
No, 13309 LOW TIDE WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 13309 LOW TIDE WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13309 LOW TIDE WAY has units with dishwashers.
