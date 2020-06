Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher playground microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities playground

5 Bedroom, 3 bath, two story beauty with so much space! Four bedrooms upstairs including master, fifth bedroom downstairs with full bath. Covered patio, formal living & dining room, family room plus backs up to wooded private view. LAWN SERVICE, fertlilizer/lawn pest, and flower bed care are INCLUDED! Cul-de-sac location with community playground. Convenient to River City Marketplace, Jax Port, JIA and only 5 minutes to 295 or 95. Easy commute to Mayport or Kings Bay.