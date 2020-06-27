All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 1308 Ingleside Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
1308 Ingleside Ave
Last updated August 3 2019 at 10:58 AM

1308 Ingleside Ave

1308 Ingleside Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Avondale
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1308 Ingleside Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32205
Avondale

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
1308 Ingleside Ave, Jacksonville, FL 32205 - Available Rental - Charming 3/2 Bungalow located in Avondale. All brick home with lots of updates. Located on a corner lot. The property features granite counter tops in the kitchen, updated bathrooms, attached garage, and a fenced yard. This home has old world charm with modern day conveniences. Pets are not allowed. No smoking is permitted. First months rent and security deposit are due at signing. Tenant is responsible for lawn maintenance/pest control/all utilities.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3982651)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1308 Ingleside Ave have any available units?
1308 Ingleside Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1308 Ingleside Ave have?
Some of 1308 Ingleside Ave's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1308 Ingleside Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1308 Ingleside Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1308 Ingleside Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1308 Ingleside Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1308 Ingleside Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1308 Ingleside Ave offers parking.
Does 1308 Ingleside Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1308 Ingleside Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1308 Ingleside Ave have a pool?
No, 1308 Ingleside Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1308 Ingleside Ave have accessible units?
No, 1308 Ingleside Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1308 Ingleside Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1308 Ingleside Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Addison Landing
9455 103rd St
Jacksonville, FL 32210
Westwood Apartments
1171 Lane Ave S
Jacksonville, FL 32205
Serotina Lake Apartments
4295 Sunbeam Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32257
The Fountains at Deerwood
7816 Southside Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Ocean Blue
2701 Mayport Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32233
San Marco Promenade
2006 San Marco Blvd.
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Portiva
6898 AC Skinner Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Lofts at Jefferson Station
799 Water Street
Jacksonville, FL 32204

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia