Amenities

granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated

1308 Ingleside Ave, Jacksonville, FL 32205 - Available Rental - Charming 3/2 Bungalow located in Avondale. All brick home with lots of updates. Located on a corner lot. The property features granite counter tops in the kitchen, updated bathrooms, attached garage, and a fenced yard. This home has old world charm with modern day conveniences. Pets are not allowed. No smoking is permitted. First months rent and security deposit are due at signing. Tenant is responsible for lawn maintenance/pest control/all utilities.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3982651)