Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool

THIS IS THE NICEST RENTAL IN THE COMMUNITY, LOOKS LIKE A MODEL WITH BAMBOO HD WOOD FLOORING UPSTAIRS AND DOWN, UPGRADED CEILING FANS, SCREENED PORCH WITH CUSTOM BLINDS, BUILT IN CABINETS IN LIVING ROOM. TILE IN KITCHEN WITH LARGE PANTRY. WASHER AND DRYER INCLUDED.THIS LOVELY TOWNHOME IS AVAILABLE ON MARCH 15, 2019