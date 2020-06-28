1301 DEFENDER CT W

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard parking garage

Spacious and comfortable Beach Style Courtyard Townhome/Condo.From the private gated courtyard, enter the open floor plan. A spacious 2/2 town home with a loft overlooking a vaulted ceiling and a wood burning FIREPLACE. There is a one BDRM and full bath on main floor & second BDRM, Bath & laundry upstairs with a balcony overlooking the courtyard.The Floors throughout entire condo are ceramic tiled. New HVAC, washer/dryer & microwave. Most areas completely fresh painted.There is a detached one car GARAGE. The Community is located near MAYPORT NAVAL STATION, Hanna Park beaches, Oak Island boat ramp & Dutton Island Preserve.