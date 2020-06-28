All apartments in Jacksonville
Jacksonville, FL
1301 DEFENDER CT W
Last updated December 29 2019 at 2:58 PM

1301 DEFENDER CT W

1301 East Defender Court · No Longer Available
Location

1301 East Defender Court, Jacksonville, FL 32233
North Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
Spacious and comfortable Beach Style Courtyard Townhome/Condo.From the private gated courtyard, enter the open floor plan. A spacious 2/2 town home with a loft overlooking a vaulted ceiling and a wood burning FIREPLACE. There is a one BDRM and full bath on main floor & second BDRM, Bath & laundry upstairs with a balcony overlooking the courtyard.The Floors throughout entire condo are ceramic tiled. New HVAC, washer/dryer & microwave. Most areas completely fresh painted.There is a detached one car GARAGE. The Community is located near MAYPORT NAVAL STATION, Hanna Park beaches, Oak Island boat ramp & Dutton Island Preserve.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1301 DEFENDER CT W have any available units?
1301 DEFENDER CT W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1301 DEFENDER CT W have?
Some of 1301 DEFENDER CT W's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1301 DEFENDER CT W currently offering any rent specials?
1301 DEFENDER CT W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1301 DEFENDER CT W pet-friendly?
No, 1301 DEFENDER CT W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 1301 DEFENDER CT W offer parking?
Yes, 1301 DEFENDER CT W offers parking.
Does 1301 DEFENDER CT W have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1301 DEFENDER CT W offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1301 DEFENDER CT W have a pool?
No, 1301 DEFENDER CT W does not have a pool.
Does 1301 DEFENDER CT W have accessible units?
No, 1301 DEFENDER CT W does not have accessible units.
Does 1301 DEFENDER CT W have units with dishwashers?
No, 1301 DEFENDER CT W does not have units with dishwashers.
