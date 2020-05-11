12770 TROPIC DR N

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities gym pool

Entire house has fresh new coat of paint in neutral color. This 4 BR/2 BA home is located on a cul de sac and backs up to a wooded area providing a quiet retreat. The large screened patio will allow you to enjoy the outdoors all year. Formal dining and living room at the entrance open up to a large kitchen and family room. The ensuite Master Bathroom offers a relaxing soak in the garden tub. This home provides a split floor plan and is tiled throughout. Summerbrook has a community pool and fitness room for your enjoyment.