Last updated March 8 2020 at 5:54 AM

12770 TROPIC DR N

12770 Tropic Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12770 Tropic Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32225
East Arlington

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
gym
pool
microwave
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
pool
Entire house has fresh new coat of paint in neutral color. This 4 BR/2 BA home is located on a cul de sac and backs up to a wooded area providing a quiet retreat. The large screened patio will allow you to enjoy the outdoors all year. Formal dining and living room at the entrance open up to a large kitchen and family room. The ensuite Master Bathroom offers a relaxing soak in the garden tub. This home provides a split floor plan and is tiled throughout. Summerbrook has a community pool and fitness room for your enjoyment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12770 TROPIC DR N have any available units?
12770 TROPIC DR N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 12770 TROPIC DR N have?
Some of 12770 TROPIC DR N's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12770 TROPIC DR N currently offering any rent specials?
12770 TROPIC DR N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12770 TROPIC DR N pet-friendly?
No, 12770 TROPIC DR N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 12770 TROPIC DR N offer parking?
No, 12770 TROPIC DR N does not offer parking.
Does 12770 TROPIC DR N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12770 TROPIC DR N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12770 TROPIC DR N have a pool?
Yes, 12770 TROPIC DR N has a pool.
Does 12770 TROPIC DR N have accessible units?
No, 12770 TROPIC DR N does not have accessible units.
Does 12770 TROPIC DR N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12770 TROPIC DR N has units with dishwashers.
