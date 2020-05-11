12770 Tropic Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32225 East Arlington
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
gym
pool
microwave
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
pool
Entire house has fresh new coat of paint in neutral color. This 4 BR/2 BA home is located on a cul de sac and backs up to a wooded area providing a quiet retreat. The large screened patio will allow you to enjoy the outdoors all year. Formal dining and living room at the entrance open up to a large kitchen and family room. The ensuite Master Bathroom offers a relaxing soak in the garden tub. This home provides a split floor plan and is tiled throughout. Summerbrook has a community pool and fitness room for your enjoyment.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12770 TROPIC DR N have any available units?
12770 TROPIC DR N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.