12654 ASH HARBOR DR

Everything in this 4/2.5 home in Ashton Hills is huge! This two story house features custom archways throughout, oversized owners suite with his/hers closet, separate tub and shower and tall ceilings. Three additional guest rooms upstairs. Updated laundry area with washer/dryer hookups. Kitchen boasts granite countertops, stainless appliances, and plenty of space for hosting holidays and entertaining. Kitchen overlooks breakfast nook leading into the large living room. Separate formal dining room. French doors lead out to oversized fenced in backyard and patio. Detached shed for additional storage. Available now, pets welcome with $250/pet non-refundable pet fee, lawn care is not included.