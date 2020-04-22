All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated March 25 2020 at 5:28 AM

12654 ASH HARBOR DR

12654 Ash Harbor Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12654 Ash Harbor Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32224
Sans Pareil

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Everything in this 4/2.5 home in Ashton Hills is huge! This two story house features custom archways throughout, oversized owners suite with his/hers closet, separate tub and shower and tall ceilings. Three additional guest rooms upstairs. Updated laundry area with washer/dryer hookups. Kitchen boasts granite countertops, stainless appliances, and plenty of space for hosting holidays and entertaining. Kitchen overlooks breakfast nook leading into the large living room. Separate formal dining room. French doors lead out to oversized fenced in backyard and patio. Detached shed for additional storage. Available now, pets welcome with $250/pet non-refundable pet fee, lawn care is not included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12654 ASH HARBOR DR have any available units?
12654 ASH HARBOR DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 12654 ASH HARBOR DR have?
Some of 12654 ASH HARBOR DR's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12654 ASH HARBOR DR currently offering any rent specials?
12654 ASH HARBOR DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12654 ASH HARBOR DR pet-friendly?
Yes, 12654 ASH HARBOR DR is pet friendly.
Does 12654 ASH HARBOR DR offer parking?
Yes, 12654 ASH HARBOR DR offers parking.
Does 12654 ASH HARBOR DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12654 ASH HARBOR DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12654 ASH HARBOR DR have a pool?
No, 12654 ASH HARBOR DR does not have a pool.
Does 12654 ASH HARBOR DR have accessible units?
No, 12654 ASH HARBOR DR does not have accessible units.
Does 12654 ASH HARBOR DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12654 ASH HARBOR DR has units with dishwashers.
