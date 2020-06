Amenities

dishwasher fireplace range oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven range Property Amenities

Beautiful home located in the Grogans Bluff neighborhood. Home is only a few minutes out to the beach and also to the town center. Home features a beautiful lake view from the backyard. Also has a office space and dinning room area as you come into the home. The living room and kitchen have a nice open floor plan.