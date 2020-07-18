All apartments in Jacksonville
12615 ARROWLEAF LN

12615 Arrowleaf Lane · (904) 349-1257
Location

12615 Arrowleaf Lane, Jacksonville, FL 32225
East Arlington

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,900

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1974 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
**AVAILABLE AUGUST 1st, 2020**Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in the Ashley Woods community! This home features almost 2,000 sq. ft. of living space! Upon entering the home you have a formal dining room and a formal living room or den! This home has beautiful wood plank tile throughout! Nice open concept floorplan! Kitchen is well appointed with tall 42' cabinets, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, tiled backsplash and food prep island! Nice LG front loading washer/dryer included with rental! Spacious living room and vaulted ceiling. Master bedroom is also a great size! Master bathroom has dual sinks, garden tub, and a walk-in shower! Nice size fenced in yard! Tenant is responsible for lawncare.Small Pets are welcomed upon approval and with a pet fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12615 ARROWLEAF LN have any available units?
12615 ARROWLEAF LN has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 12615 ARROWLEAF LN have?
Some of 12615 ARROWLEAF LN's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12615 ARROWLEAF LN currently offering any rent specials?
12615 ARROWLEAF LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12615 ARROWLEAF LN pet-friendly?
Yes, 12615 ARROWLEAF LN is pet friendly.
Does 12615 ARROWLEAF LN offer parking?
No, 12615 ARROWLEAF LN does not offer parking.
Does 12615 ARROWLEAF LN have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12615 ARROWLEAF LN offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12615 ARROWLEAF LN have a pool?
No, 12615 ARROWLEAF LN does not have a pool.
Does 12615 ARROWLEAF LN have accessible units?
No, 12615 ARROWLEAF LN does not have accessible units.
Does 12615 ARROWLEAF LN have units with dishwashers?
No, 12615 ARROWLEAF LN does not have units with dishwashers.
