12615 ARROWLEAF LN

**AVAILABLE AUGUST 1st, 2020**Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in the Ashley Woods community! This home features almost 2,000 sq. ft. of living space! Upon entering the home you have a formal dining room and a formal living room or den! This home has beautiful wood plank tile throughout! Nice open concept floorplan! Kitchen is well appointed with tall 42' cabinets, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, tiled backsplash and food prep island! Nice LG front loading washer/dryer included with rental! Spacious living room and vaulted ceiling. Master bedroom is also a great size! Master bathroom has dual sinks, garden tub, and a walk-in shower! Nice size fenced in yard! Tenant is responsible for lawncare.Small Pets are welcomed upon approval and with a pet fee.