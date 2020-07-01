1257 LUFFNESS DR

Amenities
This immaculate single story, 4 bedroom, 2 bath open concept home has wonderful features including a box beam ceiling in the family room, a gourmet kitchen with granite counter tops, Whirlpool stainless steel appliances including a double ovens, refrigerator and washer and dryer, stainless steel farmhouse sink, ceramic tile in all wet areas including the family room. Fully fenced rear provides a great backyard experience! Washer and dryer are included for tenant use in ''as is'' condition. Pet friendly!