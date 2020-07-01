All apartments in Jacksonville
1257 LUFFNESS DR

1257 Lufness Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1257 Lufness Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32221
Jacksonville Farms-Terrace

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
This immaculate single story, 4 bedroom, 2 bath open concept home has wonderful features including a box beam ceiling in the family room, a gourmet kitchen with granite counter tops, Whirlpool stainless steel appliances including a double ovens, refrigerator and washer and dryer, stainless steel farmhouse sink, ceramic tile in all wet areas including the family room. Fully fenced rear provides a great backyard experience! Washer and dryer are included for tenant use in ''as is'' condition. Pet friendly!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1257 LUFFNESS DR have any available units?
1257 LUFFNESS DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1257 LUFFNESS DR have?
Some of 1257 LUFFNESS DR's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1257 LUFFNESS DR currently offering any rent specials?
1257 LUFFNESS DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1257 LUFFNESS DR pet-friendly?
Yes, 1257 LUFFNESS DR is pet friendly.
Does 1257 LUFFNESS DR offer parking?
No, 1257 LUFFNESS DR does not offer parking.
Does 1257 LUFFNESS DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1257 LUFFNESS DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1257 LUFFNESS DR have a pool?
Yes, 1257 LUFFNESS DR has a pool.
Does 1257 LUFFNESS DR have accessible units?
No, 1257 LUFFNESS DR does not have accessible units.
Does 1257 LUFFNESS DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1257 LUFFNESS DR has units with dishwashers.

