1257 LUFFNESS DR

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher pet friendly stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool

This immaculate single story, 4 bedroom, 2 bath open concept home has wonderful features including a box beam ceiling in the family room, a gourmet kitchen with granite counter tops, Whirlpool stainless steel appliances including a double ovens, refrigerator and washer and dryer, stainless steel farmhouse sink, ceramic tile in all wet areas including the family room. Fully fenced rear provides a great backyard experience! Washer and dryer are included for tenant use in ''as is'' condition. Pet friendly!