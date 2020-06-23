12554 WOODHOLLOW CT

Amenities
Fully Furnished or Unfurnished Home Near Baptist Medical Center. You will love to coming home to this fully furnished and beautiful and well maintained 4/2 on a Home a a cul-de-sac lot. The Interior features include ceiling fans, nice open floor plan, plus and additional 350 Square Fee of Florida/Sun room. The home offers an inside laundry area, a security system available for your use & a water softener for those great long baths. There is a delightful kitchen with raised panel oak cabinets, a built in desk, a nook, a pantry,a breakfast bar and stainless steel appliances. The private owners suite has ceiling fan, walk in closet, garden tub, separate shower, his & her vanity. The home offers a sprinkler system and a 2 car garage.