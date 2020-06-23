All apartments in Jacksonville
12554 WOODHOLLOW CT
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

12554 WOODHOLLOW CT

12554 Woodhollow Court · No Longer Available
Location

12554 Woodhollow Court, Jacksonville, FL 32258
Greenland

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
garage
Fully Furnished or Unfurnished Home Near Baptist Medical Center. You will love to coming home to this fully furnished and beautiful and well maintained 4/2 on a Home a a cul-de-sac lot. The Interior features include ceiling fans, nice open floor plan, plus and additional 350 Square Fee of Florida/Sun room. The home offers an inside laundry area, a security system available for your use & a water softener for those great long baths. There is a delightful kitchen with raised panel oak cabinets, a built in desk, a nook, a pantry,a breakfast bar and stainless steel appliances. The private owners suite has ceiling fan, walk in closet, garden tub, separate shower, his & her vanity. The home offers a sprinkler system and a 2 car garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12554 WOODHOLLOW CT have any available units?
12554 WOODHOLLOW CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 12554 WOODHOLLOW CT have?
Some of 12554 WOODHOLLOW CT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12554 WOODHOLLOW CT currently offering any rent specials?
12554 WOODHOLLOW CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12554 WOODHOLLOW CT pet-friendly?
No, 12554 WOODHOLLOW CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 12554 WOODHOLLOW CT offer parking?
Yes, 12554 WOODHOLLOW CT offers parking.
Does 12554 WOODHOLLOW CT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12554 WOODHOLLOW CT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12554 WOODHOLLOW CT have a pool?
No, 12554 WOODHOLLOW CT does not have a pool.
Does 12554 WOODHOLLOW CT have accessible units?
No, 12554 WOODHOLLOW CT does not have accessible units.
Does 12554 WOODHOLLOW CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12554 WOODHOLLOW CT has units with dishwashers.
