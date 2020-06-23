12554 WOODHOLLOW CT

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher furnished ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities garage

Fully Furnished or Unfurnished Home Near Baptist Medical Center. You will love to coming home to this fully furnished and beautiful and well maintained 4/2 on a Home a a cul-de-sac lot. The Interior features include ceiling fans, nice open floor plan, plus and additional 350 Square Fee of Florida/Sun room. The home offers an inside laundry area, a security system available for your use & a water softener for those great long baths. There is a delightful kitchen with raised panel oak cabinets, a built in desk, a nook, a pantry,a breakfast bar and stainless steel appliances. The private owners suite has ceiling fan, walk in closet, garden tub, separate shower, his & her vanity. The home offers a sprinkler system and a 2 car garage.