Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
12549 Woodfield Circle
Last updated March 31 2019

12549 Woodfield Circle

12549 Woodfield Circle West · No Longer Available
Location

12549 Woodfield Circle West, Jacksonville, FL 32258
Greenland

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Nice Single home (4 bed / 2 bath) 1719 Sqft available for Rent from April 15th.

Porcelain Tile covers the living room, hallway, Kitchen, Dining room, Bathrooms.
Brazilian Cherry Laminate wood flooring covers all 4 Bed rooms.
Equipped with dish washer, range, refrigerator, and micro wave. Nice decent size back yard. Sprinkler system installed for watering.
2 Car Garage for Parking.
GE Water Softener system and whirlpool Reverse Osmosis system will stay.

Very very Convenient location, very close to I-95 or US 1 and just minutes away from I-295 / 9A.
Walk-able distance from Baptist South Hospital , BeeLine and few other offices.
5 mins away from City Bank, Kemper offices.
15 to 20 minutes away from Merill Lynch and Florida Blue/Blue Cross and Blueshield campuses.

Very Good school zone. Here are school zone details:
Elementary School: Bartram Springs
Middle School: Twin Lakes Academy
High School: Atlantic Coast

Rent is $1550. Serious inquiries only. Credit check is must..

Please send an email or text message for viewing if interested.

Regards,
SRI.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12549 Woodfield Circle have any available units?
12549 Woodfield Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 12549 Woodfield Circle have?
Some of 12549 Woodfield Circle's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12549 Woodfield Circle currently offering any rent specials?
12549 Woodfield Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12549 Woodfield Circle pet-friendly?
No, 12549 Woodfield Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 12549 Woodfield Circle offer parking?
Yes, 12549 Woodfield Circle offers parking.
Does 12549 Woodfield Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12549 Woodfield Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12549 Woodfield Circle have a pool?
Yes, 12549 Woodfield Circle has a pool.
Does 12549 Woodfield Circle have accessible units?
No, 12549 Woodfield Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 12549 Woodfield Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12549 Woodfield Circle has units with dishwashers.
