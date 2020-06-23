12549 Woodfield Circle

Amenities
Nice Single home (4 bed / 2 bath) 1719 Sqft available for Rent from April 15th.
Porcelain Tile covers the living room, hallway, Kitchen, Dining room, Bathrooms.
Brazilian Cherry Laminate wood flooring covers all 4 Bed rooms.
Equipped with dish washer, range, refrigerator, and micro wave. Nice decent size back yard. Sprinkler system installed for watering.
2 Car Garage for Parking.
GE Water Softener system and whirlpool Reverse Osmosis system will stay.
Very very Convenient location, very close to I-95 or US 1 and just minutes away from I-295 / 9A.
Walk-able distance from Baptist South Hospital , BeeLine and few other offices.
5 mins away from City Bank, Kemper offices.
15 to 20 minutes away from Merill Lynch and Florida Blue/Blue Cross and Blueshield campuses.
Very Good school zone. Here are school zone details:
Elementary School: Bartram Springs
Middle School: Twin Lakes Academy
High School: Atlantic Coast
Rent is $1550. Serious inquiries only. Credit check is must..
Please send an email or text message for viewing if interested.
Regards,
SRI.