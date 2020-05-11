All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 12548 KERNAN FOREST BLVD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
12548 KERNAN FOREST BLVD
Last updated May 23 2020 at 5:49 PM

12548 KERNAN FOREST BLVD

12548 Kernan Forest Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
East Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

12548 Kernan Forest Boulevard, Jacksonville, FL 32225
East Arlington

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
BEAUTIFUL EXECUTIVE HOME - GREAT FLOOR PLAN with 4 bedrooms/3 bathrooms and office downstairs and 1/1 upstairs. Large family room, formal dining room, kitchen eating area, and vaulted ceiling features in this move in ready home are perfect for entertaining, backyard grilling and relaxing. Quiet established neighborhood with community pool is central to shopping, attractions & beaches! Furnished option for quick move in with the kitchen fully furnished and the furnishings as pictured. Fully fenced in backyard for privacy. No pets please.Washer/Dryer included if you would like. Upgrades include crown molding, granite countertops, wood & ceramic tile floors, tile backsplash, custom closets, 2' blinds, upgraded fans & light fixtures,long driveway, 2 car garage & large patio pavers

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12548 KERNAN FOREST BLVD have any available units?
12548 KERNAN FOREST BLVD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 12548 KERNAN FOREST BLVD have?
Some of 12548 KERNAN FOREST BLVD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12548 KERNAN FOREST BLVD currently offering any rent specials?
12548 KERNAN FOREST BLVD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12548 KERNAN FOREST BLVD pet-friendly?
No, 12548 KERNAN FOREST BLVD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 12548 KERNAN FOREST BLVD offer parking?
Yes, 12548 KERNAN FOREST BLVD offers parking.
Does 12548 KERNAN FOREST BLVD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12548 KERNAN FOREST BLVD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12548 KERNAN FOREST BLVD have a pool?
Yes, 12548 KERNAN FOREST BLVD has a pool.
Does 12548 KERNAN FOREST BLVD have accessible units?
No, 12548 KERNAN FOREST BLVD does not have accessible units.
Does 12548 KERNAN FOREST BLVD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12548 KERNAN FOREST BLVD has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

San Remo
843 Alderman Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32211
5 Thousand Town
5000 Big Island Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Bainbridge Town Center East
5000 Kernan Boulevard South
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Bentley Green Apartments
8214 Princeton Square Blvd E
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Seagrass Apartments
1701 San Pablo Rd S
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Bell Riverside
2054 Riverside Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32204
Tapestry Westland Village
6505 Collins Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32244
Cue Luxury Living
13504 Citicards Way
Jacksonville, FL 32258

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia