12548 KERNAN FOREST BLVD

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage

BEAUTIFUL EXECUTIVE HOME - GREAT FLOOR PLAN with 4 bedrooms/3 bathrooms and office downstairs and 1/1 upstairs. Large family room, formal dining room, kitchen eating area, and vaulted ceiling features in this move in ready home are perfect for entertaining, backyard grilling and relaxing. Quiet established neighborhood with community pool is central to shopping, attractions & beaches! Furnished option for quick move in with the kitchen fully furnished and the furnishings as pictured. Fully fenced in backyard for privacy. No pets please.Washer/Dryer included if you would like. Upgrades include crown molding, granite countertops, wood & ceramic tile floors, tile backsplash, custom closets, 2' blinds, upgraded fans & light fixtures,long driveway, 2 car garage & large patio pavers