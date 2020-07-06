12496 WINDY WILLOWS DR

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel fireplace bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

**AVAILABLE NOW**Newly RENOVATED home for rent in Trevor Green! This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home features almost 2,000 sq. ft. of living space. Fresh paint and new laminate wood flooring throughout the entire home. Stunning kitchen with gray cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. Separate dining area and living room has cozy fireplace. Spacious master bedroom. Master bathroom features garden tub, dual sinks and walk-in shower. Great size backyard. Lawncare is included in the rental! Please call for information on the pet policy.