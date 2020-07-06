All apartments in Jacksonville
12496 WINDY WILLOWS DR
12496 WINDY WILLOWS DR

12496 Windy Willows Drive North · No Longer Available
Location

12496 Windy Willows Drive North, Jacksonville, FL 32225
East Arlington

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
**AVAILABLE NOW**Newly RENOVATED home for rent in Trevor Green! This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home features almost 2,000 sq. ft. of living space. Fresh paint and new laminate wood flooring throughout the entire home. Stunning kitchen with gray cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. Separate dining area and living room has cozy fireplace. Spacious master bedroom. Master bathroom features garden tub, dual sinks and walk-in shower. Great size backyard. Lawncare is included in the rental! Please call for information on the pet policy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12496 WINDY WILLOWS DR have any available units?
12496 WINDY WILLOWS DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 12496 WINDY WILLOWS DR have?
Some of 12496 WINDY WILLOWS DR's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12496 WINDY WILLOWS DR currently offering any rent specials?
12496 WINDY WILLOWS DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12496 WINDY WILLOWS DR pet-friendly?
Yes, 12496 WINDY WILLOWS DR is pet friendly.
Does 12496 WINDY WILLOWS DR offer parking?
No, 12496 WINDY WILLOWS DR does not offer parking.
Does 12496 WINDY WILLOWS DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12496 WINDY WILLOWS DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12496 WINDY WILLOWS DR have a pool?
No, 12496 WINDY WILLOWS DR does not have a pool.
Does 12496 WINDY WILLOWS DR have accessible units?
No, 12496 WINDY WILLOWS DR does not have accessible units.
Does 12496 WINDY WILLOWS DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 12496 WINDY WILLOWS DR does not have units with dishwashers.

