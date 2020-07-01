12473 Harbor Winds Drive North

Amenities

pet friendly 24hr maintenance garage walk in closets bathtub carpet

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking 24hr maintenance garage

Only 7 miles to the beaches! Split floor plan, 3 bedroom 2 bath in highly desirable subdivision of Harbor WInds. Over 1,800 sq ft of living space. Foyer and hall open into a Great room with soaring ceilings. Open Concept Kitchen with large breakfast bar. Breakfast nook with large bay window. Room at the front of the home would be a great for formal dining or office. Tile throughout most of the home. Only 2 bedrooms have carpet. Master retreat has walk-in closet, garden tub & separate welk in shower. French doors lead to the beautiful Florida room that overlooks the large backyard. 2 car attached garage.



Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.



The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.



**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.