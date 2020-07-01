All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated February 14 2020

12473 Harbor Winds Drive North

12473 Harbor Winds Drive North · No Longer Available
Location

12473 Harbor Winds Drive North, Jacksonville, FL 32225
East Arlington

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
walk in closets
bathtub
carpet
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
Only 7 miles to the beaches! Split floor plan, 3 bedroom 2 bath in highly desirable subdivision of Harbor WInds. Over 1,800 sq ft of living space. Foyer and hall open into a Great room with soaring ceilings. Open Concept Kitchen with large breakfast bar. Breakfast nook with large bay window. Room at the front of the home would be a great for formal dining or office. Tile throughout most of the home. Only 2 bedrooms have carpet. Master retreat has walk-in closet, garden tub & separate welk in shower. French doors lead to the beautiful Florida room that overlooks the large backyard. 2 car attached garage.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12473 Harbor Winds Drive North have any available units?
12473 Harbor Winds Drive North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 12473 Harbor Winds Drive North have?
Some of 12473 Harbor Winds Drive North's amenities include pet friendly, 24hr maintenance, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12473 Harbor Winds Drive North currently offering any rent specials?
12473 Harbor Winds Drive North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12473 Harbor Winds Drive North pet-friendly?
Yes, 12473 Harbor Winds Drive North is pet friendly.
Does 12473 Harbor Winds Drive North offer parking?
Yes, 12473 Harbor Winds Drive North offers parking.
Does 12473 Harbor Winds Drive North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12473 Harbor Winds Drive North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12473 Harbor Winds Drive North have a pool?
No, 12473 Harbor Winds Drive North does not have a pool.
Does 12473 Harbor Winds Drive North have accessible units?
No, 12473 Harbor Winds Drive North does not have accessible units.
Does 12473 Harbor Winds Drive North have units with dishwashers?
No, 12473 Harbor Winds Drive North does not have units with dishwashers.

