12424 Mesa Verde Trail

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly fireplace online portal

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed online portal pet friendly

Cute rental home in the heart of Mandarin! - **AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE-IN**



Cute 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in the heart of Mandarin! This home is situated in a cul-de-sac and has a large backyard with wooden deck and preserve view! Nice and private! The home has a separate formal living room and formal dining room. Large living room with fireplace. Spacious kitchen with white cabinets and eat-in-dinette area. Master bedroom is a nice size and has a private entry to the outdoor deck. Washer/dryer connections only. This home is a must see and won't last long!



Tenant is responsible for lawn and landscaping.



Pets are welcomed. Pet screening application to be completed. $20 pet application fee, $15 for additional pet. Pet fee will be determined upon completion of pet screening process.



$65 application fee, 1st month's rent due to reserve, 1 month deposit due on/by the move in date. 12 month lease.

Mandatory $5 monthly service charge due with the rent on the 1st of each month. This charge covers access to online rental payments and online maintenance requests.



Screening includes credit/criminal background check, income verification of 3x the monthly rent and rental history verification.



*To schedule a viewing of this property please call our dedicated leasing line at 904-204-1266*



Nest Finders Property Management

9889 Gate Parkway N, #402

Jacksonville, FL 32246



(RLNE4812994)