Jacksonville, FL
12424 Mesa Verde Trail
Last updated April 7 2019 at 10:44 AM

12424 Mesa Verde Trail

12424 Mesa Verde Trail · No Longer Available
Location

12424 Mesa Verde Trail, Jacksonville, FL 32223
Julington Creek

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
fireplace
online portal
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
online portal
pet friendly
Cute rental home in the heart of Mandarin! - **AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE-IN**

Cute 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in the heart of Mandarin! This home is situated in a cul-de-sac and has a large backyard with wooden deck and preserve view! Nice and private! The home has a separate formal living room and formal dining room. Large living room with fireplace. Spacious kitchen with white cabinets and eat-in-dinette area. Master bedroom is a nice size and has a private entry to the outdoor deck. Washer/dryer connections only. This home is a must see and won't last long!

Tenant is responsible for lawn and landscaping.

Pets are welcomed. Pet screening application to be completed. $20 pet application fee, $15 for additional pet. Pet fee will be determined upon completion of pet screening process.

$65 application fee, 1st month's rent due to reserve, 1 month deposit due on/by the move in date. 12 month lease.
Mandatory $5 monthly service charge due with the rent on the 1st of each month. This charge covers access to online rental payments and online maintenance requests.

Screening includes credit/criminal background check, income verification of 3x the monthly rent and rental history verification.

*To schedule a viewing of this property please call our dedicated leasing line at 904-204-1266*

Nest Finders Property Management
9889 Gate Parkway N, #402
Jacksonville, FL 32246

(RLNE4812994)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12424 Mesa Verde Trail have any available units?
12424 Mesa Verde Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 12424 Mesa Verde Trail have?
Some of 12424 Mesa Verde Trail's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12424 Mesa Verde Trail currently offering any rent specials?
12424 Mesa Verde Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12424 Mesa Verde Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 12424 Mesa Verde Trail is pet friendly.
Does 12424 Mesa Verde Trail offer parking?
No, 12424 Mesa Verde Trail does not offer parking.
Does 12424 Mesa Verde Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12424 Mesa Verde Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12424 Mesa Verde Trail have a pool?
No, 12424 Mesa Verde Trail does not have a pool.
Does 12424 Mesa Verde Trail have accessible units?
No, 12424 Mesa Verde Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 12424 Mesa Verde Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 12424 Mesa Verde Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
