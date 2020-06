Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry

3 bedroom, 1 bath concrete block home located in the Highlands Subdivision off of Dunn Avenue. This home has new paint and carpet throughout, and is very nice. Update kitchen and bathroom with an inside laundry room!!! Don't miss this one!!!