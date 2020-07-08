All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 12394 GLENN HOLLOW DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
12394 GLENN HOLLOW DR
Last updated January 10 2020 at 12:01 AM

12394 GLENN HOLLOW DR

12394 Glenn Hollow Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Oceanway
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

12394 Glenn Hollow Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32226
Oceanway

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
playground
ice maker
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
playground
If you want to live in an awesome community, Hickory Hills is the place. This modern 3 bed 2 bath single family home will have you ending your home search today! This wide open floor plan features earthly color tone walls, cut out unique wall windows, high ceilings and a welcoming entry way. Enjoy preparing meals in the spacious kitchen, which has an island, dual sinks and black appliances. Tile through-out kitchen and dining area. Screen-in lanai and fenced in backyard, perfect for privacy or a pet's playground. This home features both a formal living area and a family room. Large Master Suite with two closets! 10 minutes to River City Marketplace, and JIA, 20 minutes to Mayport and Towncenter. PETS are WELCOME!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12394 GLENN HOLLOW DR have any available units?
12394 GLENN HOLLOW DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 12394 GLENN HOLLOW DR have?
Some of 12394 GLENN HOLLOW DR's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and playground. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12394 GLENN HOLLOW DR currently offering any rent specials?
12394 GLENN HOLLOW DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12394 GLENN HOLLOW DR pet-friendly?
Yes, 12394 GLENN HOLLOW DR is pet friendly.
Does 12394 GLENN HOLLOW DR offer parking?
No, 12394 GLENN HOLLOW DR does not offer parking.
Does 12394 GLENN HOLLOW DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12394 GLENN HOLLOW DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12394 GLENN HOLLOW DR have a pool?
No, 12394 GLENN HOLLOW DR does not have a pool.
Does 12394 GLENN HOLLOW DR have accessible units?
No, 12394 GLENN HOLLOW DR does not have accessible units.
Does 12394 GLENN HOLLOW DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12394 GLENN HOLLOW DR has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Club At Danforth
3701 Danforth Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Arium Deerwood
9803 Creekfront Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Boat House Apartments
400 Century 21 Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Landings at Lake Gray
6500 Lake Gray Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32244
Deerwood Park Apartments
4435 Touchton Road
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Palm Bay Club
13050 Gran Bay Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32258
The Palms at Ortega
4800 Ortega Farms Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32210
The Jaxon
4450 Tropea Way
Jacksonville, FL 32246

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia