12394 GLENN HOLLOW DR

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly playground ice maker microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker microwave range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly playground

If you want to live in an awesome community, Hickory Hills is the place. This modern 3 bed 2 bath single family home will have you ending your home search today! This wide open floor plan features earthly color tone walls, cut out unique wall windows, high ceilings and a welcoming entry way. Enjoy preparing meals in the spacious kitchen, which has an island, dual sinks and black appliances. Tile through-out kitchen and dining area. Screen-in lanai and fenced in backyard, perfect for privacy or a pet's playground. This home features both a formal living area and a family room. Large Master Suite with two closets! 10 minutes to River City Marketplace, and JIA, 20 minutes to Mayport and Towncenter. PETS are WELCOME!