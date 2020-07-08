12394 GLENN HOLLOW DR

Amenities
If you want to live in an awesome community, Hickory Hills is the place. This modern 3 bed 2 bath single family home will have you ending your home search today! This wide open floor plan features earthly color tone walls, cut out unique wall windows, high ceilings and a welcoming entry way. Enjoy preparing meals in the spacious kitchen, which has an island, dual sinks and black appliances. Tile through-out kitchen and dining area. Screen-in lanai and fenced in backyard, perfect for privacy or a pet's playground. This home features both a formal living area and a family room. Large Master Suite with two closets! 10 minutes to River City Marketplace, and JIA, 20 minutes to Mayport and Towncenter. PETS are WELCOME!