12389 SOARING FLIGHT DR

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill

Charming 4 bedroom, 2 bath home in Ashley Woods. This home features an open floor concept with wood floors, spacious kitchen and dining area with wood-burning fireplace. The owner's suite features a spacious bedroom and bathroom with a dual vanity, garden tub and walk-in shower. The additional bedrooms and bathroom are located off the living room. The front bedroom is separate and would be perfect as an office or playroom. The backyard is fully fenced and includes a lanai area, perfect for outdoor entertaining and grilling. This home is minutes to Naval Station Mayport and a short commute to downtown Jacksonville. Easy access to the Beaches, St. Johns Town Center and restaurants and shopping! Home is available early April. Non-smokers only, please. Pets ok upon approval with $250 pet fee