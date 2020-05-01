All apartments in Jacksonville
12389 SOARING FLIGHT DR
Last updated June 1 2020 at 6:55 PM

12389 SOARING FLIGHT DR

12389 Soaring Flight Drive · (904) 614-8680
Location

12389 Soaring Flight Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32225
East Arlington

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,750

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1686 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
Charming 4 bedroom, 2 bath home in Ashley Woods. This home features an open floor concept with wood floors, spacious kitchen and dining area with wood-burning fireplace. The owner's suite features a spacious bedroom and bathroom with a dual vanity, garden tub and walk-in shower. The additional bedrooms and bathroom are located off the living room. The front bedroom is separate and would be perfect as an office or playroom. The backyard is fully fenced and includes a lanai area, perfect for outdoor entertaining and grilling. This home is minutes to Naval Station Mayport and a short commute to downtown Jacksonville. Easy access to the Beaches, St. Johns Town Center and restaurants and shopping! Home is available early April. Non-smokers only, please. Pets ok upon approval with $250 pet fee

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
fee: 250
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12389 SOARING FLIGHT DR have any available units?
12389 SOARING FLIGHT DR has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 12389 SOARING FLIGHT DR have?
Some of 12389 SOARING FLIGHT DR's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12389 SOARING FLIGHT DR currently offering any rent specials?
12389 SOARING FLIGHT DR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12389 SOARING FLIGHT DR pet-friendly?
Yes, 12389 SOARING FLIGHT DR is pet friendly.
Does 12389 SOARING FLIGHT DR offer parking?
Yes, 12389 SOARING FLIGHT DR does offer parking.
Does 12389 SOARING FLIGHT DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12389 SOARING FLIGHT DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12389 SOARING FLIGHT DR have a pool?
No, 12389 SOARING FLIGHT DR does not have a pool.
Does 12389 SOARING FLIGHT DR have accessible units?
No, 12389 SOARING FLIGHT DR does not have accessible units.
Does 12389 SOARING FLIGHT DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12389 SOARING FLIGHT DR has units with dishwashers.
