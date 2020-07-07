All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 12363 Kiwi Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
12363 Kiwi Court
Last updated April 22 2020 at 6:59 PM

12363 Kiwi Court

12363 Kiwi Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
East Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

12363 Kiwi Court, Jacksonville, FL 32225
East Arlington

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
gym
pool
playground
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
Great 4 bedroom 2 & 1/2 bath Two story in the desirable community of Summer Brook. Impressive home: perfect first floor layout that includes a dining room, kitchen with SS appliances, breakfast nook, open concept living area, half bath, first floor master bedroom with great closet space & an en suite. Upstairs features a large loft, 3 bedrooms and a full bath. Large cooled sun room as well as a screened in patio overlook the fenced in backyard. Great location close to the Beach for those that enjoy the sand and surf. For those that want premiere shopping and good eats the many restaurants and stores at the Town Center is without a doubt the place to be. Community offers a clubhouse, pool, playground and gym. Non aggressive pets will be considered for this home that is available immediately.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12363 Kiwi Court have any available units?
12363 Kiwi Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 12363 Kiwi Court have?
Some of 12363 Kiwi Court's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12363 Kiwi Court currently offering any rent specials?
12363 Kiwi Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12363 Kiwi Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 12363 Kiwi Court is pet friendly.
Does 12363 Kiwi Court offer parking?
No, 12363 Kiwi Court does not offer parking.
Does 12363 Kiwi Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12363 Kiwi Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12363 Kiwi Court have a pool?
Yes, 12363 Kiwi Court has a pool.
Does 12363 Kiwi Court have accessible units?
No, 12363 Kiwi Court does not have accessible units.
Does 12363 Kiwi Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 12363 Kiwi Court does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Fusion
8283 Baymeadows Rd E
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Westwood Apartments
1171 Lane Ave S
Jacksonville, FL 32205
Moncler Huntington
3333 Monument Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
Banyan Bay
1700 San Pablo Rd S
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Cabana Club
8680 Baymeadows Rd E
Jacksonville, FL 32256
St. Johns Forest
7925 Merrill Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32277
Mandarin Bay
9047 San Jose Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32257
Cue Luxury Living
13504 Citicards Way
Jacksonville, FL 32258

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia