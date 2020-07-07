12363 Kiwi Court

Amenities

Great 4 bedroom 2 & 1/2 bath Two story in the desirable community of Summer Brook. Impressive home: perfect first floor layout that includes a dining room, kitchen with SS appliances, breakfast nook, open concept living area, half bath, first floor master bedroom with great closet space & an en suite. Upstairs features a large loft, 3 bedrooms and a full bath. Large cooled sun room as well as a screened in patio overlook the fenced in backyard. Great location close to the Beach for those that enjoy the sand and surf. For those that want premiere shopping and good eats the many restaurants and stores at the Town Center is without a doubt the place to be. Community offers a clubhouse, pool, playground and gym. Non aggressive pets will be considered for this home that is available immediately.