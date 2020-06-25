12326 VISTA POINT CIR

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Immaculately maintained 4 bed/2 bath home in the private gated community of Vista Point! Lawn care INCLUDED! With nearly 2000 sf, this home offers an open floor plan perfect for entertaining. Gourmet kitchen is complete with granite countertops and a breakfast bar overlooking the family room. Owner's suite features a private bathroom with walk-in shower and garden tub. Indoor laundry. Relax outside on the screened patio and fully fenced backyard! Available July 1. Pets welcome subject to owners approval and a $250 non-refundable per pet fee.