Last updated May 18 2019 at 2:09 PM

12326 VISTA POINT CIR

12326 Vista Point Circle · No Longer Available
Location

12326 Vista Point Circle, Jacksonville, FL 32246
Golden Glades-The Woods

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
microwave
Immaculately maintained 4 bed/2 bath home in the private gated community of Vista Point! Lawn care INCLUDED! With nearly 2000 sf, this home offers an open floor plan perfect for entertaining. Gourmet kitchen is complete with granite countertops and a breakfast bar overlooking the family room. Owner's suite features a private bathroom with walk-in shower and garden tub. Indoor laundry. Relax outside on the screened patio and fully fenced backyard! Available July 1. Pets welcome subject to owners approval and a $250 non-refundable per pet fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12326 VISTA POINT CIR have any available units?
12326 VISTA POINT CIR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 12326 VISTA POINT CIR have?
Some of 12326 VISTA POINT CIR's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12326 VISTA POINT CIR currently offering any rent specials?
12326 VISTA POINT CIR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12326 VISTA POINT CIR pet-friendly?
Yes, 12326 VISTA POINT CIR is pet friendly.
Does 12326 VISTA POINT CIR offer parking?
Yes, 12326 VISTA POINT CIR offers parking.
Does 12326 VISTA POINT CIR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12326 VISTA POINT CIR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12326 VISTA POINT CIR have a pool?
No, 12326 VISTA POINT CIR does not have a pool.
Does 12326 VISTA POINT CIR have accessible units?
No, 12326 VISTA POINT CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 12326 VISTA POINT CIR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12326 VISTA POINT CIR has units with dishwashers.
