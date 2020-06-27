12324 Apple Leaf Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Spacious open floor plan with private screened lanai, beautiful real brick detail. Centrally located, with access to UNF, NAS Jacksonville, the Mayo Clinic, St. Johns Town Center, and the Beach! A+ rated elementary school!



Lawn care included!



4 bedroom, 2.0 bathroom, house. 07Dec19: All new appliances, new carpet/flooring, new paint, 2-car garage, his and her's walk-in closets, garden bath, walk-in shower.



$1900.00/mo, $1900.00 security deposit. Located in Hunter's Green; Call for a showing today!