12324 Apple Leaf Dr

Amenities
Spacious open floor plan with private screened lanai, beautiful real brick detail. Centrally located, with access to UNF, NAS Jacksonville, the Mayo Clinic, St. Johns Town Center, and the Beach! A+ rated elementary school!
Lawn care included!
4 bedroom, 2.0 bathroom, house. 07Dec19: All new appliances, new carpet/flooring, new paint, 2-car garage, his and her's walk-in closets, garden bath, walk-in shower.
$1900.00/mo, $1900.00 security deposit. Located in Hunter's Green; Call for a showing today!