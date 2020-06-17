12322 Brighton Bay Trail North

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pet friendly parking pool garage internet access tennis court

Available 07/01/20 Kensington Area Furnished Single Family Home - Property Id: 667



Yep, you found it! 4Bd/3Ba and 2 car garage + Pool access, tennis courts.

Furnished Home with all the utilities and yard care included.

Just bring your suitcases! Logistics simplified during your relocation.



The Executive home has 1 King bed and 3 Queen Beds, Master Bath, Jack and Jill bath and a large living room, separate dining area, separate sitting area. AT&T WIFI, large kitchen, kitchenware, linens, washer/dryer covered patio and small fenced yard. You just need your suitcase.



++++ Duval Public Schools with a short drive to Kernan Trails Elementary. 10 Minutes to the beach and 10 minutes to Mayo Clinic. 20 Minutes to downtown Jacksonville.



Please call if you think this would be a good fit for you.



Owner is flexible on details. This is NOT a weekly rental and NOT an AirBnB. Background check, damage deposit and pet fee may be applied. Military Discount. $50.00 Application fee.

I look forward to hearing from you. Call me, Geoff 904-343-8587.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/667

No Pets Allowed



