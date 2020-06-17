All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

12322 Brighton Bay Trail North

12322 Brighton Bay Trail North · (904) 343-8587
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

12322 Brighton Bay Trail North, Jacksonville, FL 32246
Golden Glades-The Woods

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 3 baths, $3650 · Avail. Jul 1

$3,650

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2571 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
internet access
tennis court
Available 07/01/20 Kensington Area Furnished Single Family Home - Property Id: 667

Yep, you found it! 4Bd/3Ba and 2 car garage + Pool access, tennis courts.
Furnished Home with all the utilities and yard care included.
Just bring your suitcases! Logistics simplified during your relocation.

The Executive home has 1 King bed and 3 Queen Beds, Master Bath, Jack and Jill bath and a large living room, separate dining area, separate sitting area. AT&T WIFI, large kitchen, kitchenware, linens, washer/dryer covered patio and small fenced yard. You just need your suitcase.

++++ Duval Public Schools with a short drive to Kernan Trails Elementary. 10 Minutes to the beach and 10 minutes to Mayo Clinic. 20 Minutes to downtown Jacksonville.

Please call if you think this would be a good fit for you.

Owner is flexible on details. This is NOT a weekly rental and NOT an AirBnB. Background check, damage deposit and pet fee may be applied. Military Discount. $50.00 Application fee.
I look forward to hearing from you. Call me, Geoff 904-343-8587.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/667
Property Id 667

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5832487)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12322 Brighton Bay Trail North have any available units?
12322 Brighton Bay Trail North has a unit available for $3,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 12322 Brighton Bay Trail North have?
Some of 12322 Brighton Bay Trail North's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12322 Brighton Bay Trail North currently offering any rent specials?
12322 Brighton Bay Trail North isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12322 Brighton Bay Trail North pet-friendly?
Yes, 12322 Brighton Bay Trail North is pet friendly.
Does 12322 Brighton Bay Trail North offer parking?
Yes, 12322 Brighton Bay Trail North does offer parking.
Does 12322 Brighton Bay Trail North have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12322 Brighton Bay Trail North offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12322 Brighton Bay Trail North have a pool?
Yes, 12322 Brighton Bay Trail North has a pool.
Does 12322 Brighton Bay Trail North have accessible units?
No, 12322 Brighton Bay Trail North does not have accessible units.
Does 12322 Brighton Bay Trail North have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12322 Brighton Bay Trail North has units with dishwashers.
