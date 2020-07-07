12295 Sumter Square Drive East

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

This freshly remodeled 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home has brand new vinyl wood plank throughout and fresh paint. Located on Jacksonville's north side with easy access to the Airport, Jaxport, and a quick downtown commute. This one won't last long, a quality rental property at an affordable price.



Tenant responsible for lawn maintenance. Buildium Listing Copy

One small pet is allowed with a $400 non-refundable pet fee. Multiple pets may be allowed on a case by case basis. Tenants are responsible for all utilities including Electric, water, and sewer. Applications can be filled out at www.904rents.com. A minimum preferred credit score of 600 and at least three times the rent is required in monthly income. Income needs to be verified as well as an employment and background check is required. Contact Matt Miller with ERA Real Estate for more information at matty@mattysells.com.