12295 Sumter Square Drive East
12295 Sumter Square Drive East

12295 Sumter Square Drive East · No Longer Available
Location

12295 Sumter Square Drive East, Jacksonville, FL 32218
Turtle Creek

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
This freshly remodeled 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home has brand new vinyl wood plank throughout and fresh paint. Located on Jacksonville's north side with easy access to the Airport, Jaxport, and a quick downtown commute. This one won't last long, a quality rental property at an affordable price.

Tenant responsible for lawn maintenance. Buildium Listing Copy
One small pet is allowed with a $400 non-refundable pet fee. Multiple pets may be allowed on a case by case basis. Tenants are responsible for all utilities including Electric, water, and sewer. Applications can be filled out at www.904rents.com. A minimum preferred credit score of 600 and at least three times the rent is required in monthly income. Income needs to be verified as well as an employment and background check is required. Contact Matt Miller with ERA Real Estate for more information at matty@mattysells.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12295 Sumter Square Drive East have any available units?
12295 Sumter Square Drive East doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 12295 Sumter Square Drive East have?
Some of 12295 Sumter Square Drive East's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12295 Sumter Square Drive East currently offering any rent specials?
12295 Sumter Square Drive East is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12295 Sumter Square Drive East pet-friendly?
Yes, 12295 Sumter Square Drive East is pet friendly.
Does 12295 Sumter Square Drive East offer parking?
Yes, 12295 Sumter Square Drive East offers parking.
Does 12295 Sumter Square Drive East have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12295 Sumter Square Drive East does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12295 Sumter Square Drive East have a pool?
No, 12295 Sumter Square Drive East does not have a pool.
Does 12295 Sumter Square Drive East have accessible units?
No, 12295 Sumter Square Drive East does not have accessible units.
Does 12295 Sumter Square Drive East have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12295 Sumter Square Drive East has units with dishwashers.

