12283 SOARING FLIGHT DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Great location! This spacious and beautiful home is a 3/2/2 with 2082- sq.ft effective area of living space. Fully fenced with a huge Florida room under air. Located only minutes from Mayport Navy Base, makes this home a great place that will not last. Home has separate formal living and dining rooms, open kitchen to the family room with a beautiful fireplace. Split floor plan adds privacy for the family. Fully fenced yard with a covered back patio area ideal for a BBQ and is pet friendly upon approval. Ideal location, close to schools, shopping, beaches, college, Naval & Coast Guard Base, boat ramps, parks and more.. Call now to have one of our great Realtors assist you!