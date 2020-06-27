All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated October 4 2019 at 3:10 PM

12283 SOARING FLIGHT DR

12283 Soaring Flight Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12283 Soaring Flight Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32225
East Arlington

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
bbq/grill
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great location! This spacious and beautiful home is a 3/2/2 with 2082- sq.ft effective area of living space. Fully fenced with a huge Florida room under air. Located only minutes from Mayport Navy Base, makes this home a great place that will not last. Home has separate formal living and dining rooms, open kitchen to the family room with a beautiful fireplace. Split floor plan adds privacy for the family. Fully fenced yard with a covered back patio area ideal for a BBQ and is pet friendly upon approval. Ideal location, close to schools, shopping, beaches, college, Naval & Coast Guard Base, boat ramps, parks and more.. Call now to have one of our great Realtors assist you!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12283 SOARING FLIGHT DR have any available units?
12283 SOARING FLIGHT DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 12283 SOARING FLIGHT DR have?
Some of 12283 SOARING FLIGHT DR's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12283 SOARING FLIGHT DR currently offering any rent specials?
12283 SOARING FLIGHT DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12283 SOARING FLIGHT DR pet-friendly?
Yes, 12283 SOARING FLIGHT DR is pet friendly.
Does 12283 SOARING FLIGHT DR offer parking?
No, 12283 SOARING FLIGHT DR does not offer parking.
Does 12283 SOARING FLIGHT DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12283 SOARING FLIGHT DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12283 SOARING FLIGHT DR have a pool?
No, 12283 SOARING FLIGHT DR does not have a pool.
Does 12283 SOARING FLIGHT DR have accessible units?
No, 12283 SOARING FLIGHT DR does not have accessible units.
Does 12283 SOARING FLIGHT DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12283 SOARING FLIGHT DR has units with dishwashers.
